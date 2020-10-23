Hyderabad, Oct 23 (PTI) Telangana reported 1,421 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 2,29,001 while six more deaths pushed the toll to 1298, the state government said on Friday.

In a milestone, the state has conducted over 40 lakh COVID-19 tests so far.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 249, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (111) and Rangareddy (97) districts, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on October 22.

As many as 20,377 are under treatment and 38,484 samples were tested on October 22.

Cumulatively, 40, 17,353 samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was 1,07,935, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 90.53 per cent, while it was 89.5 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 17,214.PTI GDK SS

