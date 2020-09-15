Jaipur, Sep 15 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Tuesday revised the rates for COVID-19 tests conducted by private labs in the state from Rs 2,200 to Rs 1,200.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said the prices of RT-PCR testing kits, reagents, VTM kits and other consumables have reduced and therefore it was decided to provide the testing facility to people at lower prices.

Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Akhil Arora issued an order in this regard on Tuesday.

The test for COVID-19 will now be conducted at Rs 1,200, inclusive of GST, at the private laboratories accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) and approved by the ICMR.

