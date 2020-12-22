Bengaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) The Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has launched a round-the-clock COVID-19 testing facility at the Kempegowda International Airport here.

Located near the arrivals area of the terminal, the NABL and ICMR certified RT-PCR testing centre is managed and operated by Bengaluru-based Auriga Research Private Limited, BIAL said in a statement.

There will be a sample collection kiosk inside the terminal and a dedicated, state-of-the-art laboratory outside the BLR Airport Terminal.

A waiting lounge with strict adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols is part of the facility, the statement read.

International arrival passengers unable to get a test prior to boarding their flight can make use of this facility on their arrival here.

The service will be available to departing passengers, who need to undergo a RT-PCR test before travelling and produce a COVID-19 negative test report at their destination.

The BIAL has revised the cost of the test.

Earlier the maximum cost was Rs 5,000 which has been reduced to Rs 2,400.

The cost of a normal RT-PCR test will be Rs 800 whereas the Express Test would cost Rs 2,400.

Those opting for normal RT-PCR will get test reports after 24 hours whereas RT-PCR Express test reports will be available in less than 15 minutes.

As per government requirements, the results of all samples will be registered on the ICMR website.

BIAL said that the slots for testing can be pre-booked on https://testing-lab.com/covid19-testing-center.PTI GMS SS

