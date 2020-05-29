India News | COVID-19: Testing Lab to Start Soon in Aurangabad Varsity

Aurangabad, May 29 (PTI) A coronavirus testing facility will soon begin in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad in Maharashtra, Vice Chancellor Pramod Yeole said on Friday.

The Paul Herbert Centre for DNA Barcoding in the university will operate the lab, he added.

"The instruments have begun arriving, machines are being installed. By next weekend, the lab will be ready. It will test at least 200 samples a day which will be increased to 1,500 (per day) in phases. It will have 14 people comprising research scholars, associates, technicians etc," he informed.

