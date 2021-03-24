Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 24 (ANI): With the rise of COVID-19 cases across the country, testing has been ramped up at the Jammu Railway Station, with over 25 teams deployed to test every passenger arriving from other states.

According to Dr Rakesh Kumar, in-charge of testing at the Railway Station, passengers are not allowed to leave the station without undergoing a COVID-19 test.

"Every person that gets off a train is being tested. Until they are tested, they are not allowed to leave the station. When a person tests positive, they are taken to a nearby COVID-19 centre through an ambulance on standby," Kumar told ANI.

Passengers have also lauded the government's efforts to curb the spread of the virus. They said that this was necessary as many people do not follow COVID-19 protocols.

"This kind of rigorous testing is very necessary and should be done across the whole country. People are not following COVID-19 protocol seriously. I have seen people without masks. This is a very good move by the government," said Jagdeep Singh, a passenger arriving from Delhi.

India has witnessed a sudden spike in the COVID-19 tally in the last few weeks, with 40,715 new cases and 199 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday.

There are currently 1,336 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir, while 1,25,362 people have recovered from the disease so far. The death toll in the Union Territory stood at 1,981. (ANI)

