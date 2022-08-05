Thane, Aug 5 (PTI) Thane district of Maharashtra reported 174 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall infection count to 7,34,777, a health department official said on Friday.

With the addition of these cases on Thursday, there are now 802 active cases in the district, he said.

Since nobody succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll remained unchanged at 11,930, while the number of recoveries has reached 7,22,548, the official added.

