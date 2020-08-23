Chandigarh, Aug 23 (PTI) A toddler was among the four coronavirus patients who died in Chandigarh, taking the toll to 37 while 142 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 2,918 on Sunday, a health department bulletin said.

A one year and nine months old girl, who was suffering from acute malnutrition, severe anaemia and acute kidney injury, died on Saturday at PGIMER, it said.

The other three coronavirus-related fatalities were reported from a government hospital in Sector 32 here.

According to the bulletin, two elderly women, who were suffering from hypertension, succumbed to the disease.

A 68-year-old COVID positive man passed away on Saturday. He was suffering from hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

The fresh cases include a 10-month-old child, the bulletin said.

The new COVID-19 cases were detected in sectors 6, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14, 15, 16, 18, 19, 20, 21, 23, 24, 25, 27, 28, 32, 34, 35, 36, 37, 39, 40, 41, 42, Mani Majra, Dadu Majra, Dhanas and Kajheri.

At present, there are 1,387 active cases in the Union Territory.

Twenty-one patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons in the UT to 1,492.

A total of 25,203 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 22,086 tested negative while reports in 118 cases are awaited, the bulletin added.

