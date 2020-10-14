Puducherry, Oct 14 (PTI) A 36-year-old man succumbed to coronavirus in Puducherry on Wednesday, raising the toll to 568 in the union territory.

Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release that 246 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 4,521 samples, pushing the caseload to 32,245.

Of the new cases, 189 were from Puducherry, 41 in Karaikal, 6 in Yanam and 10 in Mahe region.

The Director said that 2.46 lakh samples have been tested so far and it was found that 2.10 lakh samples out of them were negative.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.76 percent and 84. 21 percent respectively.

While 4,525 patients were active cases, 27,152 patients have recovered and discharged so far.

The patient who succumbed to the viral infection had acute kidney disease. He was a Covid pneumonia patient. PTI

