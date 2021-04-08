Dehradun, Apr 8 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Thursday issued instructions to step up coronavirus testing and vaccination besides focusing more on tracing and micro containment zones to stop the spread of the infection.

Rawat, who held a meeting with officials immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual meeting with CMs, underlined the need to step up RT-PCR testing and work more seriously on tracing and micro containment zones.

The vaccination drive should also be stepped up besides organising awareness campaign to promote COVID-appropriate behaviour, he said.

He also asked officials to accord top priority to clinical treatment to reduce the death rate.

People violating coronavirus guidelines like wearing of masks and social distancing should be taken to the task, Rawat said.

