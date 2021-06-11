Patna, Jun 11 (PTI) COVID-19 situation remained under control in Bihar on Friday when a total of 566 fresh cases were reported while the death toll rose by 14.

According to the state health department, the total number of fatalities has reached 9466 and the aggregate tally of confirmed cases has climbed to 7,16,296.

However, 7,99,481 people have been recovered after being infected with the coronavirus and the state was now left with only 6343 active cases.

The recovery rate is 97.79 per cent.

So far, about 3.10 crore samples have been tested in the state which has a total population of nearly 13 crores. About 1.10 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours, said the health department.

However, at a meeting for reviewing the health departments functioning, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stressed on the need for cranking up the testing rate further.

He said with the lifting of lockdown and easing of restrictions, people were venturing out of their homes and coming into close contact with each other.

The situation required greater vigilance in the form of aggressive testing and tracing in order to prevent a fresh outbreak of the contagion, asserted the chief minister.

Over a month-long lockdown has been lifted in Bihar from June 9 following improvement in the COVID situation. The second wave had infected more than five lakh people and claimed nearly 8,000 lives in just a couple of months.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)