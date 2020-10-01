Lucknow, Oct 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported 80 more COVID-19 fatalities on Thursday, taking the death toll in the state to 5,864, while 4,095 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 4,03,101.

As many as 4,444 more patients have been discharged after treatment, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said, adding that the total number of recoveries has reached 3,46,859.

The number of active cases has come down to 50,378, and the recovery rate of the state is at 86.04 per cent, he said.

The official pointed out that there is a fall of almost 26 per cent in the number of active cases in the last two weeks.

Among the fresh cases, 596 were reported from Lucknow, 217 from Gautam Buddh Nagar, 202 from Ghaziabad and 201 were from Allahabad, a state health bulletin said.

Of the new fatalities, the highest number of 10 was reported from Meerut, followed by nine in Kanpur Nagar and six each from Lucknow, Badaun and Rae Bareli, among others.

On Wednesday, over 1.64 lakh tests were conducted, taking the total number of tests done in the state to over 1.02 crores, Prasad said.

At present, 24,135 patients are in home isolation, 3,634 in private hospitals and 109 others in semi-paid facilities, he added.

