Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 11 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday directed district magistrates to conduct regular monitoring of those under home quarantine.

"Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat reviewed the work being done to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through a video conference. The Chief Minister instructed all the District Magistrates that regular monitoring of those placed under home quarantine should be done," said a press note from the state government.

"Strict action should be taken against those who violate the rules. Regular monitoring of those under high risk should also be conducted. The surveillance system needs to be further strengthened, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister further stressed that special vigilance is required in four districts -- Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital.

The number of COVID-19 sample testing has been increased in the state and soon Uttarakhand will be provided with some more TrueNAT machines, which will further accelerate sampling, he said.

He instructed the District Magistrate Nainital to create a 500 bed COVID Care Centre in Nainital in collaboration with the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF). (ANI)

