Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 9 (ANI): West Bengal government has imposed lockdown with strict restrictions in 25 containment zones in Kolkata for seven days in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases.

The state government has imposed tougher restrictions which began from Thursday 5 pm.

Also Read | Air India Pilots Association Demands Long Pending Dues Immediately : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 9, 2020.

The situation is being monitored by the state police while they were also seen announcing the lockdown guidelines.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said on Wednesday that the state is planning to declare few places as containment zones.

Also Read | 'Rajgruha' Vandalism: Mumbai Police Arrest Prime Accused Umesh Sitaram Jadhav in Connection With Hooliganism at Dr BR Ambedkar's House.

According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has a total 24,823 COVID-19 cases including 7,705 active cases, 16,291 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 827 fatalities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)