Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 8 (ANI): Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, West Bengal is now amongst the list of top two States with the highest active cases.

The active cases of the state have contributed to over 51,000 cases or 10.88 per cent of the cases in India. As per the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has 51,384 active cases.

West Bengal ranks second after Maharashtra, which has an active caseload of 1,45,198.

Bengal has been amongst the top three states with Maharashtra and Kerala since last month, contributing to the highest active COVID-19 cases in India at over 91,000 or 12.98 per cent.

In the last seven days, West Bengal has reported a high case positivity rate at 19.68 per cent, which is amongst the highest in India.

Kolkata is a major district of concern with over 41,000 active cases, as on January 6.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Kolkata has risen almost 37 times over two weeks -- from 178 on December 23 to 6,569 on January 6.

According to Union Health Ministry, the state has reported 27 cases of Omicron variant so far while India's Omicron case tally has surpassed 3000-mark. (ANI)

