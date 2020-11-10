Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 9 (ANI): West Bengal reported 3,907 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths on Monday.

According to the State Health and Family Welfare Department, total discharge cases rose to 3,67,850 with 4,396 people getting discharged today.

Also Read | Assam: Compounder of a Tea Garden Hospital Arrested for Declaring Alive Child Dead in Dibrugarh.

The death toll has gone up to 7,350.

The total count of cases in the state is 4,09,221and active cases stand at 34,021. (ANI)

Also Read | Arnab Goswami to be Questioned Daily for 3 Hours in Taloja Jail, Alibaug CJM Grants Permission to Crime Branch.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)