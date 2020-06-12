India News | COVID-19: Yogi Adityanath Digitally Inaugurates TrueNet Machines in UP's 75 Districts

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday digitally inaugurated TrueNet machines in 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh and said that now the state can get quick COVID-19 test results.

"I am glad that we were able to supply TrueNet machines in all the 75 districts of the state. Now, we can get quick COVID-19 test results with the help of them," said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister during the digital inauguration ceremony.

Earlier, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has recommended the use of TrueNet machines for COVID-19 testing. This will enable rapid testing for coronavirus in the state.

On June 10, Chief Minister made the announcement on the installation of TrueNet machines across Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

