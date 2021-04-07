Kolkata, Apr 7 (PTI) Eight COVID-19 fatalities, so far highest in a day this year, were reported in West Bengal on Wednesday, taking the toll of deaths in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic last year to 10,363, the state health department bulletin said.

The highest one-day spike of 2,390 fresh cases took the tally beyond six lakh to reach 6,00,024, it stated.

The city and its neighbouring North 24 Parganas accounted for three deaths each while one fatality each was registered in Howrah and Paschim Bardhaman districts, it said.

Out of the eight deaths, five were due to co-morbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

Since Tuesday, 867 recoveries were registered in West Bengal though the discharge rate slipped further to 95.89 per cent.

Till Wednesday, 5,75,371 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal.

Accordingly, the number of active cases rose to 14,290. In the last 24 hours, 29,394 samples have been tested in West Bengal, pushing the total number of such clinical examinations to 93,63,195, the bulletin said.

The sudden spike in COVID cases on account of "second wave" of the pandemic is a cause of concern for the state which is witnessing assembly elections.

Out of the eight phases of the polls, three are completed while the rest five are listed in April itself.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)