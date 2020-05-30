India News | COVID-19:Six More People Die,TN See Fresh Spike of 938 Cases

Chennai, May 30 (PTI) Tamil Nadu witnessed the biggest single day spike of 938 new coronavirus cases on Saturday taking the infection count to 21,184, while four men and two women died of COVID-19 pushing the death toll to 160.

Of the 938 new cases, 82 were returnees from other states and a foreign country. While three people had arrived from Kuwait, 46 were from Maharashtra, a health department bulletin said.

As on date, the active cases stood at 9,021 and as many as 687 were discharged today alone and cumulatively 12,000 have recovered.

The youngest among the dead was a 37-year-old woman who was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here and others, including a 70-year old man, had co-morbidities like hypertension, the bulletin said. PTI

