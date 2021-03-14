Jaipur, Mar 14 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan rose to 2,790 on Sunday with one more fatality, while 250 new cases pushed the infection count to 3,22,969, a health department bulletin issued here said.

A total of 3,17,726 people have been discharged after treatment so far, it said.

A total of 2,453 people are currently undergoing treatment, the bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 49 were recorded in Jaipur, 37 in Udaipur, 24 each in Bhilwara and Rajsamand, 23 in Kota, 15 in Jodhpur, and 12 each in Ajmer and Dungarpur, it said.

So far, 519 have died in Jaipur, 308 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar, due to the disease.

