Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) Chandigarh on Sunday reported two more COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the toll to 308 while 29 more cases took the infection tally to 19,073.

There are 437 active cases in the union territory as of now, according to a medical bulletin.

A total of 84 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 19,073, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,68,234 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them 1,48,296 tested negative while reports of 91 are awaited, the bulletin said. PTI CHS VSD

