Chandigarh, Mar 12 (PTI) The Covid-19 pandemic claimed 34 more lives in Punjab on Friday, raising the death toll due to the disease to 6,030 in the state.

The infection count too climbed to 1,94,753 with 1,414 fresh coronavirus cases reported in the state, a medical bulletin said.

The number of active cases also increased from 10,069 on Thursday to 10,452 on Friday.

A total of 991 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,78,271, the bulletin said.

Punjab on Friday had 23 critical patients who were on ventilator support while 222 were on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 53,13,932 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 135 more new cases of infection, taking its count to 22,832, a medical bulletin of Chandigarh administration said.

No infection-related death was reported in the past twenty-four hours from Chandigarh. The toll stands at 357, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in Chandigarh rose from 859 on Thursday to 936 on Friday, it added.

A total of 58 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 21,539, as per bulletin.

A total of 2,74,991 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,51,187 tested negative while reports of 70 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)