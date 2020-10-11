Chandigarh, Oct 11 (PTI) Thirty-five more fatalities due to coronavirus in Punjab pushed the death toll to 3,833, while 669 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to over 1.2 lakh on Sunday.

Five deaths were reported from Ludhiana, four each from Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar, three each from Amritsar, Kapurthala and Patiala, and two each from Bathinda, Gurdaspur and Rupnagar.

Faridkot, Ferozepur, Moga, Muktsar, Pathankot and Tarn Taran registered one death each, according to a medical bulletin.

Punjab has been witnessing a decline in the number of daily coronavirus cases for past several days.

This month, the state has been adding less than 1,000 cases per day as against around 2,000 a day in September, as per available data.

The places which reported new coronavirus cases include Mohali (114), Ludhiana (91) and Amritsar (65).

The state's COVID-19 caseload has reached 1,23,973, of which 9,275 are active cases, the bulletin said.

A total of 1,098 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection on Sunday, taking the number of cured persons to 1,10,865.

Thirty-five critical patients are on ventilator, while 180 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested 21,45,369 samples for COVID-19.

