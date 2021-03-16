Chandigarh, Mar 16 (PTI) Thirty-eight more people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Tuesday as 1,475 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to over the two-lakh mark, according to a medical bulletin.

So far, the disease has claimed 6,137 lives in the state. The infection count reached 2,01,036 on Tuesday.

The number of active cases also increased from 11,942 on Monday to 12,616 on Tuesday.

A total of 751 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,82,283, as per the bulletin.

There are 26 critical patients who are on ventilator while 272 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 54,27,097 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 147 more cases, taking the infection count to 23,391 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

The death of a 34-year-old woman took the fatality count to 359. The number of active cases rose to 1,166, as per a bulletin.

A total of 113 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 21,833, it said.

A total of 2,82,157 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them 2,57,788 tested negative while reports of 156 samples are awaited, as per the bulletin.

