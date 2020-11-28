Chandigarh, Nov 28 (PTI) Chandigarh on Saturday reported four more fatalities due to Covid-19, pushing the toll to 274 while 89 new cases took the infection tally to 17,246.

There are 1,115 active cases as of now, according to a medical bulletin.

A total of 160 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 15,857, as per the bulletin.

