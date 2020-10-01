Chandigarh, Oct 1 (PTI) Forty-five more Covid-related deaths pushed the death toll to 3,451 and 1,317 cases took the infection tally to 1,15,151 in Punjab on Thursday.

Six deaths were reported from Pathankot, four each from Kapurthala, Muktsar, Jalandhar and Patiala, three each from Bathinda, Gurdaspur, Hoshiarpur, Ludhiana, Rupnagar and Tarn Taran, two each from Amritsar and Moga and one from Fatehgarh Sahib, according to a government medical bulletin.

Places which reported new cases included Mohali (166), Amritsar (157), Jalandhar (149), Ludhiana (129), Hoshiarpur (110) and Gurdaspur (90).

There are 15,763 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the bulletin.

A total of 2,271 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovery, taking the number of cured persons to 95,937.

Fifty-four critical patients are on ventilator support while 332 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 18,72,887 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

