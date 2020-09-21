Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) Forty-seven more deaths due to COVID-19 in Punjab took the toll to 2,860, while 2,247 new cases pushed the infection tally to 99,930 on Monday.

Nine deaths were reported from Amritsar, seven from Jalandhar, five each from Ludhiana and Pathankot, four each from Kapurthala and Patiala, and two each from Bathinda, Hoshiarpur, Moga and Sangrur, according to the medical bulletin.

Also Read | Donald Trump to Nominate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Replacement by End of Week.

One death each was reported from Faridkot, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Muktsar and Rupnagar.

Among places which reported the new cases are Amritsar (255), Ferozepur (249), Ludhiana (245), Mohali (233), Jalandhar (221), Patiala (151), Bathinda (149), Gurdaspur (101) and Hoshiarpur (87).

Also Read | Kamakhya Temple in Assam to Re-Open For Devotees From September 24; Online Passes Mandatory For Entry.

There are 21,661 active COVID-19 cases in the state, according to the bulletin.

A total of 2,811 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection.

So far, 75,409 people have been cured of the disease.

Fifty-nine critical patients are on ventilator support while 475 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 15,99,134 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS VSD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)