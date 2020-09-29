Chandigarh, Sep 29 (PTI) Five more fatalities caused by COVID-19 in Chandigarh took the death toll due to the disease to 158 while 138 new cases pushed the infection count to 11,816 in the city on Tuesday, as per the medical bulletin issued by the health department.

A 92-year-old coronavirus positive man was among the five persons who died of COVID-19, the bulletin said.

There are 2,060 active cases in the city as of now.

A total of 273 more patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking to 9,598 the number of people who have been cured of coronavirus so far, it said.

A total of 76,721 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 64,456 tested negative while reports of 176 samples were awaited, as per the bulletin.

