Chandigarh, Sep 27 (PTI) Fifty more fatalities pushed the death toll due to COVID-19 to 3,238 in Punjab while 1,458 more cases took the infection tally to 1,10,106 on Sunday.

Nine deaths were reported from Ludhiana, eight from Jalandhar, six from Patiala, five each from Amritsar and Pathankot and three each from Hoshiarpur and Rupnagar, as per the state health department's medical bulletin.

Two deaths each were reported from Fatehgarh Sahib, Gurdaspur, SBS Nagar, Tarn Taran and one each from Mansa, Moga and Sangrur.

The places which reported new cases included Amritsar (167), Mohali (165), Ludhiana (151), Patiala (131), Pathankot (115) and Jalandhar (108).

There are 18,556 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin.

A total of 2,299 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured people to 88,312 in the state.

Sixty-three critically ill patients are on ventilator support while 451 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 17,63,498 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

