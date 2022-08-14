Srinagar, Aug 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 563 new Covid cases that pushed the infection tally to 4,73,782 on Sunday, officials said.

Of the new cases, 505 were reported from Kashmir and 58 from Jammu, they said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 4,777.

There are 4,463 active cases, while the overall recoveries stands at 4,64,542, officials added.

