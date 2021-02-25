Chandigarh, Feb 25 (PTI) Thirteen more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab, bringing the death toll to 5,799, while 566 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 1,80,382 on Thursday, according to a medical bulletin.

It was the second day in a row that the state witnessed more than 500 cases. Punjab had reported 566 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as well.

Punjab is seeing an upswing in fresh coronavirus cases with around 250 to 350 daily infections during the past two weeks.

Punjab is among five states which were asked by the Centre to refocus on strict surveillance, containment and RT-PCR testing to check the growing number of cases.

The other four states are Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

On February 23, the Punjab government had ordered curbs on indoor and outdoor gatherings from March 1 and authorised Deputy Commissioners (DCs) to impose night-curfew in COVID-19 hotspots in their districts, if needed.

With 13 more deaths on Thursday, the toll rises to 5,799 in the state, as per bulletin.

SBS Nagar saw a maximum of 111 new cases, Jalandhar 65, Amritsar 64, Patiala 61 and Ludhiana 55.

The recovery count rose to 1,70,713 in Punjab after 278 more novel coronavirus patients were discharged, the bulletin said.

There are 11 critical COVID-19 patients who are on ventilator support while 82 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

Nearly 24,000 samples were collected on Thursday while 49,26,621 samples have been collected for COVID-19 testing so far in the state, it said. PTI CHS

