Chandigarh, Apr 1 (PTI) Punjab on Thursday reported 3,187 fresh Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day spike so far, and 60 more fatalities due to it.

On March 26, the state had seen the maximum daily surge of 3,176 infections.

As there was no sign of abating in fresh cases of infection, the tally rose to 2,42,895 with 3,187 cases.

The death toll also jumped to 6,926 with 60 fatalities, a medical bulletin issued by the Punjab government said.

The number of active cases rose from 23,832 on Wednesday to 24,644 on Thursday.

Jalandhar reported a maximum of 416 cases, Mohali 409, Ludhiana 376, Amritsar 332 and Patiala 268, among new cases.

The districts which saw deaths included Amritsar (11), Hoshiarpur (9), Jalandhar (9) and Ludhiana (8).

A total of 2,291 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,11,325, the bulletin said.

There are 33 critical patients who are on ventilator support while 334 are on oxygen support, it added.

A total of 59,72,667 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday had warned of imposing stricter restrictions if the Covid situation in the state does not improve in the next one week.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan on Thursday took the first dose of the vaccine at a special camp here.

"I'm feeling fine after taking my first jab. Let us all ensure that each eligible adult is vaccinated," said Mahajan.

“Everyone above 45 years of age will be able to get Covid vaccine from today onwards,” said the chief secretary, while urging all those who are eligible to get inoculated at the earliest.

Mahajan said the inoculation drive was now being carried out on all days of the week in the state to save precious human lives from the pandemic and as many as 9,57,091 persons have been vaccinated in the state so far.

The Union Territory of Chandigarh, meanwhile, reported 257 coronavirus cases, pushing the total count to 27,256.

A 55-year-old woman succumbed to the contagion, taking the toll to 380 in the city, according to a medical bulletin issued by the Chandigarh administration.

The number of active cases rose from 2,918 on Wednesday to 2,951 on Thursday, the bulletin said.

A total of 223 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 23,925, the bulletin added.

A total of 3,13,935 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 2,85,648 tested negative while reports of 261 samples were awaited, it said.

