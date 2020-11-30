Chandigarh, Nov 30 (PTI) Chandigarh on Monday reported 67 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the city's caseload to 17,409, while one more death pushed the toll to 277.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 1,062, according to a medical bulletin.

Also Read | AAP Volunteers Serving Farmers Sitting on Protest With Food, Water, Medical Facilities: Arvind Kejriwal.

As many as 144 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 16,070, as per the bulletin.

A total of 1,42,326 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,24,109 tested negative, while reports of 82 samples were awaited, it said. PTI CHS VSD

Also Read | BJP Ally in Rajasthan, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Threatens to Quit NDA If Farm Laws Not Withdrawn.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)