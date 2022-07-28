Srinagar, Jul 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 685 fresh Covid cases on Thursday that took the infection tally to 4,62,633, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 4,766, officials said.

Of the new cases, 262 were reported from the Jammu division and 423 from the Kashmir valley, they said.

There are 4,316 active cases in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

So far, 4,53,551 people have recovered from the disease, they said.

