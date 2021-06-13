Shimla, Jun 13 (PTI) Seven more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,375, while 237 new cases pushed the infection count to 1,98,550, an official said on Saturday.

According to the state health department, the number of active cases stands at 4,777.

The overall recoveries so far has reached 1,90,377 with 855 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

