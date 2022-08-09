Chandigarh, Aug 9 (PTI) Punjab on Tuesday reported seven covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 20,405, while 406 fresh coronavirus cases took the infection tally to 7,77,764, according to a medical bulletin.

Two deaths were reported from Mohali while one each from Barnala, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Rupnagar and Sangrur, said the bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, 90 were reported from Mohali, 51 from Ludhiana and 49 from Patiala, the bulletin said.

There were 2,841 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab.

With 454 more patients recuperating from the disease, the number of recoveries increased to 7,54,518, the bulletin said.

Chandigarh reported 97 fresh COVID-19 cases that pushed its tally to 97,539. The death toll was 1,171, it said.

The number of active cases in the union territory stands at 768, the bulletin said.

