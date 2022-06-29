Srinagar, Jun 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir reported 73 new Covid cases on Wednesday that took the infection tally to 4,55,006, officials said.

No Covid-related fatality was reported and the death toll stands at 4,756, they said.

Of the new cases, 52 were reported from Jammu division and 21 from the Kashmir valley, officials said.

There are 447 active cases while the overall recoveries have reached 4,49,803, they said.

There were 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus), officials added.

