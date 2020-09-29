Chandigarh, Sep 29 (PTI) Seventy-five more COVID-related fatalities in Punjab pushed the death toll due to the disease to 3,359 while 1,100 fresh cases took the infection tally to 1,12,460 in Punjab on Tuesday.

Twelve deaths were reported from Ludhiana, seven each from Amritsar and Gurdaspur, five each from Mohali, SBS Nagar and Pathankot and four each from Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar, as per the health department's medical bulletin.

Three deaths each were reported from Barnala, Kapurthala and Muktsar, two each from Bathinda, Faridkot, Patiala, Rupnagar and Tarn Taran and one each from Fatehgarh Sahib, Moga and Sangrur.

Among the places which reported new cases were Ludhiana (180), Jalandhar (145), Mohali (109), Amritsar (95) and Patiala (71).

There are 16,824 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, according to the bulletin.

As many as 1,932 more coronavirus patients were recorded to have recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured people to 92,277.

Sixty-five critical patients are on ventilator support while 396 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 18,10,086 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

