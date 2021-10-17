Srinagar, Oct 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 95 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday that took the infection tally to 3,31,062, officials said.

No fresh Covid-related death was reported in the Union Territory in the past 24 hours, officials said, adding the death toll stands at 4,426.

Also Read | UCEED 2022 Registration Deadline Extended Again, Candidates Can Now Apply Till October 24 at uceed.iitb.ac.in.

Of the fresh cases, 14 were from Jammu division and 81 from Kashmir division, officials said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest 40 cases followed by 13 in Budgam district.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 2 More Non-Local Labourers Killed, 1 Injured After Being Fired Upon by Terrorists at Wanpoh Area of Kulgam.

There are 843 active cases, while the overall recoveries have reached 3,25,793, officials said.

There were 47 confirmed cases of Mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory. No fresh case was reported since Saturday evening, officials added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)