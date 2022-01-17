Noida, Jan 17 (PTI) Congress leader Pankhuri Pathak on Monday alleged police took no action against BJP's Dadri MLA Tejpal Singh Nagar, after he was allegedly found flouting COVID-19 norms during an election campaign in Gautam Buddh Nagar district.

Pathak's allegation came soon after Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel was booked by the Noida Police for flouting COVID-19 norms during a poll campaign.

The police on Monday lodged an FIR against Nagar too for allegedly not adhering to the COVID guidelines.

Baghel was here on Sunday to seek support for Pathak, the Congress' MLA candidate from Noida seat in the upcoming UP assembly polls scheduled on February 10.

“Wow Noida Police! It is being published in the newspapers that BJP candidate Tejpal Nagar is campaigning on the streets with drums, but there is no FIR against him. At the same time, an FIR is lodged immediately on the door to door campaign of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel,” Pathak tweeted in Hindi.

She also tagged the Election Commission of India as well as the Noida police commissioner in her post in which she shared a newspaper clipping showing Nagar with crowd on Sunday.

CM Baghel also questioned the “selective” FIR against him by the UP police and alleged that the EC doesn't seem to be acting fairly when it is supposed to be transparent.

“The EC should keep its role transparent. When the agency is not seen to be acting fairly at the beginning, what will happen later?” he said in a video statement shared on his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh unit of Congress also took a jibe at the EC on Monday over alleged flouting of COVID guidelines by BJP MLA from Amroha.

