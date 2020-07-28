New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): As many as 221 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Delhi prisons while two have died due to the illness, according to a prison official.

Out of the total number of cases, 60 inmates detected positive for COVID-19, of which 55 have been recovered, 2 active cases and 2 deaths.

"Total COVID-19 cases in Delhi prisons stand at 221. Out of the 60 infected inmates, there are 55 recoveries, 2 active cases and 2 deaths. One inmate has been released and is under home quarantine," said a prison official.

Moreover, 161 staff members were also tested positive for the virus. While 122 of them have recovered, 39 cases are active.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 47,704 more COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's count of coronavirus cases to 14,83,157, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

At present, there are 4,96,988 active cases in the country while the number of patients cured/discharged and migrated stands at 9,52,744. (ANI)

