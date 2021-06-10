New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) on Thursday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi High Court Chief Justice D N Patel seeking initiation of COVID-19 vaccination drive in district court complexes here.

In a letter written to the chief minister, the BCD requested the government to provide the infrastructure and sufficient number of vaccine doses.

“It is humbly submitted that the government may install the infrastructure for Workplace vaccination centres in the court complexes and necessary directions may be given to the concerned departments and officials may be intimated to provide vaccination for all the lawyers irrespective of their age.

"Sufficient number of vaccine doses may be provided to the workplace centres so that the court complexes can start the vaccination for all lawyers,” BCD's acting chairman Himal Akhtar wrote in the letter.

In another letter sent to the chief justice, the council sought appropriate direction and instructions to the district judges in each court to provide suitable working place to establish camps for vaccination.

“BCD, along with Bar Associations, is planning to have covid vaccination camps at all the court premises in Delhi/New Delhi for enabling the judicial staff as well as the advocates for easy vaccination.

“You are, therefore requested to pass suitable instructions to the concerned District Judges in each Court to provide suitable working place for establishment of such camps for vaccination please,” the letter sent to the chief justice said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)