New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) In view of the second wave of COVID-19, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) will not impose any penalty till September end on properties that do not have a rainwater harvesting system, according to an order issued on Tuesday.

The utility had earlier made it mandatory for all properties with an area of 100 sq m and above to have a functional rainwater harvesting (RWH) system.

"Levy of RWH penalty in water bills on non-existence of functional RWH system has been deferred for the next six months, i.e. till September 30 for all cases," the DJB order read.

If a penalty has been levied from April 1 onwards in any case, it will be reversed, it said.

The DJB also deferred the mandatory installation of an RWH system for new water connections for six months.

