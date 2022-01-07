Mathura (UP), Jan 6 (PTI) An online registration system will be reintroduced shortly for those planning to visit the famous Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in view of the rising cases of coronavirus, an office bearer of the temple said on Thursday.

"A 12-point order in this regard was released by Civil Judge (Junior Division) Archana Singh on Thursday", Munish Sharma, Manager of the Banke Bihari temple said.

He said the devotees are required to strictly adhere to COVID-19 norms while visiting the temple and they would not be allowed to stay inside the temple after paying obeisance to the deity.

The devotees can register for the 'darshan' by visiting "https://darshan.yatradham.org" and the new system would come into force in the next two-three days, the temple manager said.

