Chandigarh, Jun 20 (PTI) Haryana on Sunday reported 30 Covid-related fatalities, taking the death toll to 9,246, while 201 new cases pushed the infection count to 7,67,418.

According to the health department's daily bulletin, the latest deaths include four each from Panipat and Hisar districts.

Of the new cases, Jind reported 40 cases followed by 20 in Palwal, it said.

The total active cases in the state stands at 2,491, while the overall recoveries so far were 7,55,681.

The recovery rate is 98.47 per cent, it said, adding that the positivity rate is 7.89 per cent.

