Chandigarh, Oct 22 (PTI) Haryana recorded eight new COVID-19 cases on Friday that took the infection count to 7,71,133. According to the health department's daily bulletin, no Covid-related fatality was reported, and the death toll remained unchanged at 10,049.

Of the new cases, four cases were reported from Gurgaon and two from Faridabad.

Also Read | 39 More Women Army Officers To Be Granted Permanent Commission After Supreme Court Win.

The total active cases in the state stands at 99, while the overall recoveries reached 7,60,962, it said.

The recovery rate was 98.68 percent, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Hacks Father, His 'Lover' to Death With Machete in Mysuru.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)