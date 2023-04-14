Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Amid the increasing COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, the state government on Thursday decided to make wearing masks mandatory in hospitals.

A presentation of the Covid preparedness in the state was given by the health department in the state Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet has also appealed to the people not to panic as the virus is mild.

Cabinet Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan said, "The situation of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh is under control. 440 cases tested positive today for Covid and 220 have recovered. There has been no death during the past 24 hours and the total active cases in the state are 2145."

"Today cabinet has made it mandatory to wear masks in the hospitals so that there is nothing to panic about, the situation is normal in the state, everything is under control," he added.

Highlighting the discussions held in the meeting regarding the appointment of lecturers and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Harshvardhan said, "The State Cabinet in its meeting held here today under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has decided to fill 530 posts of Lecturer of different subjects through direct recruitment."

"The Cabinet gave its approval to fill up two posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police on regular basis through direct recruitment on the basis of Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) Combined Competitive Examination," he added.

He said that the Cabinet has also decided to give the final nod to the old pension scheme and the contribution to the National Pension System will be stopped from next month.

Chauhan said that the Cabinet also gave its nod to amend Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules, 2014 to make the attic floor habitable in order to facilitate the general public.

The Cabinet approved the proposal to make suitable amendments under Rule-4 and Rule 15-A of the Recruitment and Promotion Rules (R&P Rules) so as to provide for recruitment on fixed emoluments.

He said that the length of contractual service and emoluments should be notified by the Government from time to time.

"The cabinet has decided to amend Rule 50 of the Himachal Pradesh Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Rules, 1989. As a step towards increasing revenue, the annual license fee under this Rule will be Rs 1,50,000 instead of 2000 rupees," he said.

"The cabinet has also decided to impose an additional goods tax on aluminium, lead and plastic granules; this tax has been imposed under certain goods carried by the Road Act under passenger and goods tax," added Harshvardhan. (ANI)

