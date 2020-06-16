India News | COVID: HP Cong Legislature Party Leader Quarantines Self at Home
Shimla, Jun 16 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Congress Legislative Party leader Mukesh Agnihotri has quarantined himself at his home over fears that he may have come in contact with a COVID-positive person.
Journalist-turned-politician Agnihotri wrote a post on Facebook about this around 12.45 am on Tuesday.
In the post written in Hindi, he said he might have come in contact with a COVID-19-positive person while discharging his duties as a public representative.
"Though social distance was maintained and I am felling fully healthy, I am quarantining myself at my home till further information," Agnihotri said in the post.
