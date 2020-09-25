Chandigarh, Sep 25 (PTI) One more person died from coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday as 244 new cases surfaced, pushing the infection count to 11,212 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

So far, 145 people have succumbed to the disease in the union territory, a medical bulletin said.

According to it, a 55-year-old woman died from the infection at a hospital here on Friday.

There are 2,390 active cases in the city as of now, it said.

A total 335 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, the bulletin said, adding that 8,677 people have been cured so far.

A total of 71,009 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 59,381 tested negative while reports of 154 were awaited, as per the bulletin.

