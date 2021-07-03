Shimla, Jul 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in Himachal Pradesh rose to 3,466 on Saturday with one more fatality, while 115 new cases pushed the infection count to 2,02,555, an official said

A 43-year-old man died due to Covid in Kangra district, the official said.

According to the state health department, the number of active cases now stands at 1,446.

The overall recoveries so far has reached 1,97,612 with 243 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

