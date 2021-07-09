Jaipur, Jul 9 (PTI) Rajasthan recorded one more COVID-19-related fatality on Friday, taking the death toll to 8,943, while 62 new cases took the infection tally to 9,53,018, according to an official report issued here.

Of the new cases, the maximum 16 were reported from Jaipur, while seven cases each were reported from Alwar and Dausa, it said.

A total of 9,43,260 people have recovered from the infection, it said, adding the number of active cases in the state presently stands at 815.

